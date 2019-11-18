Free Fire World Series 2019: Corinthians wins the tournament

Team Corinthians (via Free Fire Brasil Instagram)

Garena hosted its second tournament of the game in Brazil and Brazilian team Corinthians have taken home the trophy of the Free Fire World Series 2019. The team composed of Fixa, levelup007, Nobru, and Pires. There was a close fight between the top 5 teams to become the best team of Free Fire but it was only at the last 2 games when the home team fought back and emerged as victorious. The winning prize was $200,000 that team Corinthians took, the runner-up team Sbornaya CHR took $80,000 whereas team Illuminate would win $40,000 for finishing third.

Com virada incrível nas duas últimas quedas, os atletas do @Corinthians_FF somaram 2300 pontos e conquistaram o título para a Fiel. Emoção única! 🖤



📸 @freefirebr_oficial (perfil de Instagram)#VaiCorinthians#FreeFire pic.twitter.com/9mb5BcAJq6 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) November 17, 2019

Here are the standings after 8 matches:

#1- Corinthians (2300 points, 2 wins)

#2- Sbornaya CHR (2190 points, 2 wins)

#3- Illuminate (2020 points, 1 win)

#4-LGDS (1695 points, 2 wins)

#5- Infinity Esports Mobile (1580 points, 1 win)

#6- Team Flash (1455 points)

#7- Arctic Gaming (1200 points)

#8- Dranix Esports (805 points)

#9- LOUD (790 points)

#10- Infinity_YT (765 points)

#11- Nawabzade (630 points)

#12- Samurai Team (490 points)

It was all about Brazil throughout the tournament. Garena hosted the second tournament of the game at The Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil's native DJ Alok opened the event with his live performance. The event began and the average watching was going above one million in Free Fire's Brazil YouTube channel where the stream was in Brazil's native language. Two Brazilian teams competed in the tournament but Corinthians was the one to take the trophy home. Nobru from team Corinthians became the MVP of the tournament and took a prize of $22,000. This is the second time that a Brazilian player has become the MVP of the tournament as previously Brazilian player Kronos from tea Golpistats won the MVP of Free Fire World Cup 2019 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

An interesting note, Escharts recently tweeted that the event had over 2 million peak viewers which is the highest for any mobile esports tournament ever. Here's the tweet:

2M peak viewers on 1st round Free Fire World Series 2019 Rio. #FreeFire #MobileEsports



LIVE stats:https://t.co/THVH6xVAhI — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) November 16, 2019

So the popularity of the game has increased a lot and we can not wait for its next tournament.