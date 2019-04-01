Free PS Plus Games announced for April 2019

Conan Exiles

March was a great month for everyone who has PS Plus. Sony gave us two great games. The first was the incredible remastered version of Activision's classic - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The second game for March was the 3D puzzle game - The Witness.

Sony revealed the upcoming PS Plus games for April earlier this week. The first game on the list is the polished souls-like, The Surge. It actually is a great time for The Surge to be put on PS Plus seeing that the sequel is coming later this year. The game was good but there are some issues we really hope get fixed in the sequel.

Here's what the PlayStation store says about The Surge:

"Welcome to CREO, the megacorporation saving our world! A catastrophic event has knocked you out during the first day on the job… you wake up equipped with a heavy-grade exoskeleton, in a destroyed section of the complex. Robots gone haywire, insane augmented co-workers and rogue AI - everything wants you dead.

Defy deadly enemies and huge bosses in tight, visceral melee combat. Target and slice specific limbs off your foes, with a next-gen loot system where you loot what you dismember! Equip, upgrade and craft new weapons and armors sliced from enemies, and make yourself stronger through a fresh take on leveling-up."

The second game for PS Plus in April is Conan Exiles. If you aren't familiar with it, it's an open world survival game set in the Conan The Barbarian universe. The game was lambasted after release for technical issues and sits at a user score of 5.5 on Metacritic.

Here's what the PlayStation store says about the game:

Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game set in the brutal lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive in a savage world, build your kingdom, and dominate your enemies in brutal combat and epic warfare.

Start with nothing but your bare hands and forge the legacy of your clan, building anything a small home to gigantic fortresses and entire cities. Wage war using swords, bows, siege weapons, and even take control of giant avatars of the gods and lay waste to enemy cities. Explore a vast, seamless world full of challenge and opportunity. Hunt animals for resources, slay monsters for treasure, and delve deep underground to discover the secrets of ancient civilizations.

Conan Exiles can be experienced in both local single-player and in persistent online multiplayer.

Both games will be available for download tomorrow, April 2nd.

