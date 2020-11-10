Gaming Subrata aka Subrata Mondal, is the biggest Bengali Free Fire content creator. He is a Youtuber with more than 1.5 million Subscribers on his main channel, 600k on his vlogging Channel "Subrata", and an added 100k+ followers on his Instagram account.

The 21-year-old from Bardharam, West Bengal, shares his personal and professional life with Sportskeeda.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation that Subrata Mondal had with Ajay Assudani.

Sportskeeda talks exclusively to Gaming Subrata

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

A. Everything has been good so far. The thing I was missing the most was my friends and the fun we used to have.

Q. How was the support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A. Back then, when I entered the world of gaming, my family had no clue about what I was doing, as I belong to a small village, where these things were new to the people.

Advertisement

But when I got my first earning from Youtube, my parents started realizing the potential I had. They understood that I am doing something good, which no one else was, and now I have their full support.

Q. What did you do in your school days?

A. Honestly speaking, I didn't enjoy my school life like other children, as I didn't belong to a well-to-do family, which meant that I wasn't able to focus on my education. I used to help my father with his chores instead.

Q. What made you start your Youtube Channel?

A. Once, I was surfing through Youtube, and found out that creators are paid for the content they post. I started following the same, and now I have reached here.

Q. Any tip that you would like to give to the underdogs who want to enter the competitive scene?

A. The one thing I will tell everyone is,

"Keep trying until you achieve your goal"

Advertisement

Q. Who is your best friend in the Freefire Community & Why?

A. My bestfriend in the freefire community is Debu. He is my real brother and has supported me from start.

Q. What would you be doing if not gaming?

A. If not gaming, I would have been working in a farm like the other people in my village, or I would have moved to a different city in search of a job.

Q. What is your favorite stream moment?

A. I was on cloud nine when I hit 100k subscribers on my channel, as I was live streaming at the time. That moment will always remain in my heart.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most & what is its answer?

A. A lot of my well wishers and fans ask me how I reached this stage. My answer to this is:

"I put in a lot of hard work by uploading regular content on my channel, and after three years, one of my videos went viral, and that's what gave me the push that I needed. I kept creating content that the audience liked, and my fans started enjoying it. This is what has carried me till this stage."

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

A. I have seen my family struggle a lot. It is my dream to overcome all their difficulties and make all their dreams come true.

Also Read: Free Fire: Gyan Gaming Exclusive Interview ft. best friend, school life, turning point & lots more