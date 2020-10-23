From $5000 to $15000, these are some of the biggest Twitch donations of all time

Various notable streamers from around the world have managed to garner large communities of viewers in the past decade or so. The number of followers and subscribers on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube is one of the easiest and most direct ways of gauging a streamer’s success.

In most cases, the majority of a streamer’s income comes from the ads that the platforms run on their channels. The donations that they receive on the other hand are mostly in small amounts, and might even be as low as $1. However, sometimes, Twitch streamers end up getting rather huge donations that can prove to be life changing.

In this article, we look at some of the biggest donations that have been made to Twitch streamers until now.

Some of the biggest Twitch donations of all time

#1 $32,000 (1:35) CohhCarnage

CohhCarnage, whose real name is Ben, currently has 1.3 million followers on Twitch. The streamer plays a variety of video games, and spends most of his time exploring new gaming titles. The incident deals with a donation of exactly $32,000. The streamer was engaging with his fans when he was stunned into silence with the donation from a fan called ‘Zretch’.

The streamer was visibly stunned, looked around for some ten seconds, and then reacted with glee, just as you would expect.

#2 $11,499.98 (2:52) Sick_Nerd

Sick_Nerd’s real name is Adam, and he is primarily a RuneScape streamer who also plays other games such as Among Us, Minecraft and COD: Modern Warfare. The streamer currently has around 171k followers on the platform.

In the incident that you can see in the video at the end of the article, the streamer received a donation of exactly $11,498.98. Needless to say, it was a massive amount. However, the streamer was absolutely convinced that the donation was not real.

#3 $10,000 (3:53) Mikaylah

Mikaylah is primarily an ‘IRL’ or ‘Just chatting’ streamer who also plays games such as Fortnite and more recently, Among Us. The streamer has around 68k followers on Twitch currently. In the incident that you can see below, the $10,000 donation brought forth an emotional response from her.

She ended up on the verge of tears, and could not believe the amount of money that she had just received. There have been multiple other $10,000 donations on Twitch, and some of those incidents can also be viewed in the video below.