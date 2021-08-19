From Pacific Islands to Stalingrad, the confirmed locations in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard promises to take players behind enemy lines across the world, set during the Second World War.

Activision recently announced the next mainline entry to their flagship FPS franchise. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, who previously developed Advanced Warfare, WWII, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the player through a dark and gritty campaign experience behind enemy lines. Multiplayers also launch with 20 handcrafted maps set across the world.

From Normandy to Stalingrad, Call of Duty: Vanguard promises an immersive experience with varied locations and designs.

Call of Duty: Vanguard promises a true World War experience

The Second World War has always been an iconic setting for a Call of Duty game. From the first game in 2003 to World at War in 2008 to WWII most recently in 2017, Call of Duty has revisited the setting time and again.

Even though the war was fought across the world in every corner, the game developers have mostly stuck to a few selected well-known battles, such as storming the Omaha Beach in Normandy on the D-day.

While designing Call of Duty: Vanguard, the developers at Sledgehammer Games wanted to put forward a dark, gritty, boot-on-the-ground experience set behind enemy lines. As such, the developers settled for unconventional settings.

In one of the first settings, the team showcased was sneaking into enemy camps in Normandy on the night before D-Day. While in another one, the developers take the player to Stalingrad during the infamous bombing in 1942.

The developers also showcased a map with 6-7 red pins. It suggested Marshall Island and the Solomon Islands will be featured in the game. When asked about the setting, David Swenson, the Campaign Creative Director of Call of Duty: Vanguard at Sledgehammer Games, said:

We’ll definitely be playing in the Pacific theater. One of the Solomon Islands that one of our missions takes place on is Bougainville Island. Bougainville Island has a great history, specifically for the 93rd Division, who fought there on the Numa-Numa Trail. In our research and working with our historical advisors, we found some amazing stories and are excited to bring them to the campaign.

For the 20 multiplayer maps, the developers at Sledgehammer Games have already promised locations in Normandy, Tuscany, Stalingrad, and the Pacific Island, with more locations to be confirmed soon. Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5, 2021 for all major platforms.

