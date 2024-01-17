Full EA FC 24 TOTY promo schedule (expected)

The EA FC 24 TOTY promo schedule will be of prime importance for the lovers of Ultimate Team, as one of the biggest events in the title is all set to begin shortly. While EA Sports has only confirmed the date and time, reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania has hinted at what the full schedule could look like. If these rumors are true, EA Sports will follow the pattern it has established over the last few years.

Unlike traditional promos, Team of the Year is quite different. Things are much more expansive this time around, with a separate lineup comprising the biggest names from women's football.

As of now, it has already been confirmed that the promo will commence on Friday, January 19, 2024. Nevertheless, the rumored EA FC 24 TOTY promo schedule could be of great help to all the players who are saving their packs in Ultimate Team.

Complete EA FC 24 TOTY promo schedule dates

Based on the rumored schedule, all the events will begin on January 19, 2024, and end on February 2, 2024.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo schedule: When will the attackers be released?

The attackers will comprise items that can operate as an ST/CF/RW/LW. These items will be added to the packs on January 19, and they will be available until January 21, giving players 48 hours to claim their preferred attackers.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo schedule: When will the midfielders be released?

Attackers will be followed by midfielders, which include cards that can operate as LM/RM/CM/CDM/CAM, on January 21. These will also be available for the next 48 hours.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo schedule: When will the defenders release?

Defenders will arrive on January 23, and they're also going to be available for 48 hours. Note that goalkeepers will also be released with defenders.

Once the position-wise releases are over, all the items will be added to the packs on January 25, and they will be available until February 2. This will be the best window for players to open all the packs (unless anyone wants to go for a specific position).

Readers are advised to note that all the information presented here is speculative in nature, and they should wait for EA Sports to officially confirm the dates.