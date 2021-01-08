A full list of all 20 Tarot Card Graffiti locations in Cyberpunk 2077: The Wandering Fool Quest

Tarot Cards are one of the few collectibles available in Cyberpunk 2077. Collecting all the available Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077 also rewards players with the "Wandering Fool" achievement.

Additionally, completing the Wandering Fool quest in Cyberpunk 2077 results in Misty gifting a dreamcatcher to V. The dreamcatcher can be seen hanging above V's bedroom.

Cyberpunk 2077 has tarot cards you have to find.. and whoever did the art for them has created my favorite deck that isn't even real 😩 reminds me of my old deck 😭 pic.twitter.com/jzUdoAVrNA — 🍑🎃 A Whole Mess Of Trouble 🎃🍑 (@ghoul_om) January 5, 2021

Tarots in Cyberpunk 2077 are graffitis found in random corners of Night City. Players can collect said cards by pressing the interact hotkey near the graffiti.

Players can discover a total of 20 Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077. Here's a list of all the Tarot Card locations in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.

All Tarot Card locations in Cyberpunk 2077

Tarot Card locations in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City are:

Death: Side of the Embers building in Heywood.

Justice: The tank opposite the Electric Corporation power plant in Santo Domingo.

Strength: Side of the small grey building, where players first meet Panam in Santo Domingo.

Temperance: Wall at the Columbarium in Westbrook.

The Chariot: Wall next to Tom's Diner in Watson.

The Empress: By the entrance to the Afterlife, on the shutter behind the bouncer in Watson.

The Emperor: Wall at Konpeki Plaza's entrance near Arasaka Waterfront in Watson.

The Fool: Right outside V's apartment in Watson.

The Hanged Man: Water tower in the Northern Oilfields.

The Hermit: Right side of the Voodoo Boys' chapel in Pacifica.

The High Priestess: On the top floor of Takemura's safe house in Heywood.

The Hierophant: The white gate, close to place where players meet Oda in the Down on the Street quest in Westbrook, Japantown.

The Lovers: Behind the big screen at the Silver Pixel Cloud drive-in located in Westbrook.

The Magician: Pillar opposite Lizzie's Bar in Watson.

The Moon: Wall outside Hanako's house in Westbrook.

The Star: At the base of the tower in the Badlands.

The Sun: Wall next to the tunnel in Watson.

The Tower: Walkway underneath the Arasaka Tower in City Center.

The World: Balcony between Vik Vektor's clinic and Misty's workplace in Watson.

Wheel of Fortune: Under the Sunset Hotel sign in Eastern Wastelands

My daily wish is for CDPR Gear store to make physical copies of the Cyberpunk Tarot Cards. I will gladly throw heaps of eddies at that. ( I do anyway but ya know ) pic.twitter.com/VyCaFPBzvQ — Aidan - Cyberpunk 2077 & Witcher (@WoodyWoodChoppr) January 1, 2021

Going through all these 20 locations and interacting with the Tarot Graffitis will result in players completing the Wandering Fool quest in Cyberpunk 2077.