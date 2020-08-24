Full list of Fall Guys trophies

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become widely popular as a platformer battle royale game. Mediatonic have done a phenomenal job with the game and have achieved immediate success with their title.

The game throws a hoard of players in round-after-round, mayhem-filled obstacle courses. The last one standing is declared the victor.

Apart from its maddening rounds, Fall Guys features many challenges for players to take part in. Players are then rewarded with achievements and trophies upon completion of these challenges. There are 35 trophies in the game, which players can collect after completing different challenges.

In this article, we have made a list of all the exciting trophies that you can win in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys trophies and achievements

Fall Throttle

To unlock this trophy, players need to reach terminal velocity with their Fall Guy. This means they need to reach high speeds with their character.

Snowflake

The Snowflake achievement is unlocked after a player has equipped their first outfit.

One Small Trip

This trophy is awarded to the players if they manage to qualify for the next round of the game. The achievement will be unlocked once they qualify their first-ever round.

One Giant Leap

Players need to qualify for 100 rounds in total to get this trophy. They need to win all the rounds to make them count.

Veteran Status

The Veteran Status trophy is awarded to players who have qualified or won 500 rounds in total.

Big Bully

This achievement is unlocked by knocking down players in the game. Pulling or colliding will help to knock other players.

Troublemaker

Players need to knock three other players while rolling on the ground to unlock this achievement.

Fall Bae

This achievement is unlocked when two players hug while facing each other using the grab button in the game.

Flawless Victory

Players can unlock this trophy when they complete a match without falling over even once.

Stumble Chums

Bumping into other players 1000 times will unlock this achievement. This is not limited to a single match.

Face First

The Face First trophy is unlocked after players bump into 10 other players but still qualify in the round.

Down to the Wire

Players need to qualify in a round after overtime to unlock this achievement. Team game rounds usually go overtime.

Ahead of the Pack

To unlock this trophy, players have to come first in a race.

Quite Dashing

Players who come first in a race for a total of five times will unlock this trophy.

Track Star

This achievement is unlocked if players come first in a race 20 times.

Style Points

To unlock this trophy, players need to fall face first for three seconds in a single round.

Big Air

Players who have a total fall time of one hour will unlock this achievement. They do not limit this to a single match.

Low Baller

Players who qualify with scoring only one point during a team game will unlock this trophy. This means the last team has to score 0 points and get disqualified.

Catwalk Model

Fall Guys Outfits (Image via PCGamer)

Players who can get their first legendary outfit will qualify for this trophy. These outfits are available for purchase using the in-game crown currency.

Shopping Spree

Players who purchase 10 cosmetic outfits from the in-game store will unlock this achievement.

Fall Guy Fashionista

Players who purchase 50 cosmetic outfits from the in-game store will unlock this achievement.

Squad Goals

To unlock this achievement three players in a party need to pass an episode of Fall Guys. The whole team needs to survive until the end.

Big Tease

To unlock this achievement, players need to perform a taunt before finishing first in the race.

Victory!

Winning a single game of Fall Guys will unlock this trophy. Players who win a single game for the first time will automatically get this trophy.

Top Tier

Players who come first seven times in a game of Fall Guys will unlock this achievement.

Golden Guy

Players need to win the game 20 times to unlock this trophy.

Infallible

Players need to win five games in a row to unlock this achievement.

Bargain Bucket

To unlock this trophy, players need to equip a full set with items of rarity as uncommon or higher.

Mad Trendy

Players who are able to equip a set with all rare items will unlock this trophy.

Head Turner

Players who are able to equip a set with all legendary items will unlock this trophy.

One to Watch

Fall Guys Fame (Image via Gamer Journalist)

Fall Guys features an experience level system which is counted in Levels of Fame. Players who reach Level 10 Fame will unlock this trophy.

Household Name

Players who reach Level 25 Fame in Fall Guys will unlock this achievement.

Star of the Show

Players who reach Level 40 Fame in the game will unlock this achievement.

Show Off

Players who win and use a custom punchline in the game will unlock this trophy.

Ultimate Fall Guy

This achievement is unlocked when a player unlocks all other trophies available in Fall Guys.