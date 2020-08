Full list of Free Fire Redeem Codes released in 2020

Many Free Fire players are often on the lookout for various ways to get in-game items as most of these items can only be obtained by spending diamonds.

Free Fire Redeem Codes are 12 character alphanumeric codes which provide players with an opportunity to get various exclusive items without the use of diamonds.

How to use the Redeem Codes in Free Fire codes?

How to use the Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: ff.garena.com)

You can follow the steps given below to use the Redeem Codes in Free Fire.

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center on the official Garena Free Fire website. Click this link to be redirected to the website.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account.

Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use these codes. They are required to bind their accounts with Facebook or VK to use them.

Step 3: Enter the Redeem Code and click on the 'Confirm' button.

Step 4: Players can collect the reward via the vault tab in the in-game lobby.

These codes usually have a usage limit set upon them. If you receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code has expired. In this case, you will have to wait for the next set of the codes before trying again.

List of all Free Fire redeem codes this year