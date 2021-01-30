Full list of Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 so far

Garena Free Fire offers a plethora of attractive in-game items, including gun skins, pets, characters, and more, usually purchasable from the store or via various events, using diamonds. Users have to pay out of their pockets to get this in-game currency, so many look out for alternatives to acquire such in-game items.

Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 characters, including both capital letters and numbers. They are one of the easiest and best ways to obtain in-game items for free.

This article lists all the redeem codes released in 2021 so far.

Free Fire redeem codes for this year

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

FF6M1L8SQAUY

8G2YJS3TWKUB

FFTILM659NZB

5G9GCY97UUD4

Many codes are region-specific, and only players from those areas can use them to collect the rewards.

How to use redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to visit the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire here.

Log in to the website

Step 2: They can log in to theirs account using the available methods - Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, or Huawei ID.

Users with guest accounts will not be able to use the codes to claim the rewards. Hence, they will have to bind their Free Fire accounts with any of the platforms mentioned above to do so.

Enter the code and press the confirm button

Step 3: They then have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: After the redemption is successful, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Also, any currency as a reward will be directly credited to their accounts.

In case users encounter an error message while using the redeem code, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further. There is no way around these errors, and all that they can do is wait for the new codes to be released by the developers.

