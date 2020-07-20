Full list of popular PUBG Mobile DJ songs in 2020

PUBG Mobile is a very prominent game in the battle royale genre. The game's popularity has seen a sudden spike over the past few years.

The addition of new features and regular updates are some of the possible reasons that have led to a rise in the number of players. The game has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Lately, new soundtracks are being inducted into the game with every major update. These soundtracks receive a lot of attention and are appreciated by the majority of the player base.

The game also enjoys a vast audience on various platforms. Some of these songs have millions of views and thousands of likes. One of the primary reasons for their popularity is the success of PUBG Mobile.

List of popular songs on PUBG Mobile

In this article, we list out some of the most popular songs on PUBG Mobile.

Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko - On My Way

Alan Walker x A$AP Rocky - Live Fast (PUBGM)

PUBG Song | Ariya ft Xtatic Muzic | PubG | TrapMix | PubG Anthem

PUBG RAP TRAP REMIX || SpiTruth | 2Scratch TRAP REMIX

PUBG Song DJ | Jay PUBG Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

PUBG Rap Anthem (Official Video) | POSSSH | GTANSH | Crazy Banda

PUBG RELOADED | PubG Song 2 | Ariya | Xtatic Muzic | Lakshay | Gabruu

Jai PUBG by DJ Harish

Pubg Forever Song || Official Makkar || J-Sam ||

Bande Aage | Pub G | Sukh Sandhu | Gavy Dhindsa

The aforementioned soundtracks are based on PUBG Mobile, or are used officially in the game. The list is not exhaustive or in any particular order.