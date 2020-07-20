Full list of popular PUBG Mobile DJ songs in 2020

PUBG Mobile is a very prominent game in the battle royale genre. The game's popularity has seen a sudden spike over the past few years.
The addition of new features and regular updates are some of the possible reasons that have led to a rise in the number of players. The game has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
Lately, new soundtracks are being inducted into the game with every major update. These soundtracks receive a lot of attention and are appreciated by the majority of the player base.
The game also enjoys a vast audience on various platforms. Some of these songs have millions of views and thousands of likes. One of the primary reasons for their popularity is the success of PUBG Mobile.
List of popular songs on PUBG Mobile
In this article, we list out some of the most popular songs on PUBG Mobile.
Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko - On My Way
Alan Walker x A$AP Rocky - Live Fast (PUBGM)
PUBG Song | Ariya ft Xtatic Muzic | PubG | TrapMix | PubG Anthem
PUBG RAP TRAP REMIX || SpiTruth | 2Scratch TRAP REMIX
PUBG Song DJ | Jay PUBG Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
PUBG Rap Anthem (Official Video) | POSSSH | GTANSH | Crazy Banda
PUBG RELOADED | PubG Song 2 | Ariya | Xtatic Muzic | Lakshay | Gabruu
Jai PUBG by DJ Harish
Pubg Forever Song || Official Makkar || J-Sam ||
Bande Aage | Pub G | Sukh Sandhu | Gavy Dhindsa
The aforementioned soundtracks are based on PUBG Mobile, or are used officially in the game. The list is not exhaustive or in any particular order.
Published 20 Jul 2020, 10:36 IST