FUT Lukaku: Easiest way to get FUT Birthday Romelu Lukaku card in FIFA 19

FUT Birthday Romelu Lukaku

FUT Birthday series continues with Romelu Lukaku's Squad Builder Challenge. The Belgian striker has a unique card in FUT 19 and it is a centre-back one!

Oh yes, EA Sports have given him a centre-back card in FIFA 19 and even Jose Mourinho cannot believe it. Why have they given him this bizarre position? Nobody knows. (Maybe it is because his first touch in the game helps the opponent's defenders and they counted him as an extra centre-back)

Anyway, to get your hands on this unique Lukaku card, you will have to complete two challenges. The Manchester United is not available in the market so there is no way to buy or sell him. It is an untradeable card.

Is Lukaku FUT Birthday card worth it?

Not really. It's a centre-back card and there is no way anyone would play him there. Even though the face stats on the card show his defending at 87, his interceptions is at 67, marking, slide tacking and standing tackle all at 74. Even his jumping is just at 75 so there is no way he is winning headers easily.

He has a good pace for a defender but all you can do with his him is run towards or beside the opponent's striker and bulldoze him off the ball as his physical stats are insane.

SBC #1 – The Red Devils

Requirements:

Min. Manchester United Players: 2

Min. TOTW Players: 1

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 80

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Most of these players were already in my squad and thus, I was able to do it for very cheap. If you have to sign all the players, it will cost you around 75k at least. You can also replace Lingard with Herrera to lower the cost.

