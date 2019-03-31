FUT Ramos: Cheapest way to get FUT Birthday Sergio Ramos card in FIFA 19

FUT Birthday Sergio Ramos

EA Sports have released another FUT Birthday card and it is Sergio Ramos as a striker! The Spaniard's card looks crazy but is not really worth playing him as a striker.

While his shooting stats do stand out at 89, his positioning, curve and long shots are in the 70s. The ideal thing to do with him would be to play him as a Central Defensive Midfielder who slots right between the two centre-backs.

Is the Sergio Ramos SBC worth doing?

It totally depends on what your squad looks like. This is a very expensive SBC and will easily cost more than 1 million coins. There is no easy way around this and you will have to spend big and get the players you need to complete the 5 challenges.

Without further ado, let's look at the best solutions for the SBC:

#1 – Los Merengues

Requirements:

Min. Real Madrid Players: 2

Min. TOTW Players: 1

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

'Cheapest' possible 86-rated La Liga squad

Like I said before, this SBC is a very expensive one. The very first challenge itself is going to cost nearly 300k coins and there is no way past it. Even if you have a lot of players from the squad above, there is no way you will have all of them.

An 86-rated squad with 1 Team of the Week player and 2 Real Madrid players is never going to be cheap. Adding to that, EA have asked the players to build the squad with a chemistry of 75! In short, you will have to use all the players from LaLiga to complete the SBC and everyone in the league is overpriced this year. Every single player!

