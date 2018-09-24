Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fifa 19 Ultimate Team: Top 10 Cheap beasts to get you started!

Dhananjay Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
30   //    24 Sep 2018, 15:57 IST

Im
Image courtesy EA sports/ Fifa 19

As the 28th of September approaches, the anticipation for the biggest football title release of the year grows higher and higher. Releasing on all 3 platforms- Xbox One, PS4 and PC FIFA 19 promises some major tweaks in its game-play to make it more life like and realistic.

Did you just say REALISTIC? You must be kidding me!

We all know that this year too, Pace, Strength and skills are going to rule the roost in Fifa Ultimate team. No matter how good the player is IRL, if he has got a combination of these three on FUT, he's going to give the defenders of the opponent absolute nightmares. So either we crib about it, or we enjoy this wonderful game mode like it is supposed to be- By being sweaty!

Not all of us have millions in our bank accounts to spend on Fifa points to build expensive starter squads, so here is the list of ten overpowered monsters who will help you score bags of goals and can be picked up for 2K or even less!

Get all the latest FIFA 19 Player Rating updates only at Sportskeeda.

#10 AHMED MUSA

Nigeria v Argentina: Group F - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil
Reason for smashed controllers since FIFA 15

Remember tearing your hair out because you just couldn't understand how the hell did Musa just glide past and score a hat-trick against your solid defense?

Well, this year seems no different. He's back with a solid 93 Pace along with 88 Stamina which means that he is going to run circles around defenses yet again for the whole 90 mins.

Although, he will be difficult to link up this time as he plays in the Saudi league but he sure can be the ultimate super sub for your initial FUT squads.

Rating: 75

Pros:

93 PAC

87 Agility

86 Balance

88 Stamin

Cons:

48 Strength

Difficult to link up.

#9 MOUSSA DEMBELE

Celtic v Hamilton - Scottish Premier League
Dembele had a great couple of seasons at Celtic

The prolific young French forward moved to Lyon this transfer window and promises to be one for the future. Currently at 6 Ft. tall, along with 82 Pace, 86 strength and 4 star skills, Dembele will be a force to reckon.

Rating: 75

Pros:

82 PAC

86 Strength

4* skills

Cons:

2* W/F


Dhananjay Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
