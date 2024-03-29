G2 vs MOUZ - PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

G2 vs MOUZ will be the final quarterfinals match of PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024. A total of $1,250,000 prize money is up for grabs, and these two teams will be looking to nab the biggest chunk. But for that, they will have to first make their way to the semifinals.

FaZe Clan and Team Vitality are already in the semis, and today's matches will decide on the two other teams there. In this article, we will explore which out of the two, G2 vs MOUZ, has a better chance of moving ahead.

G2 vs MOUZ PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Both G2 and MOUZ had an impressive run in the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024. Based on their seed following the RMR tournaments' conclusion, the two teams skipped the opening round and started in the elimination stage.

MOUZ have had a flawless run in the elimination stage. They won each of their matches against ECSTATIC, Eternal Fire, and Complexity Gaming, moving on to the quarterfinals with a 3-0 score.

But on the other hand, G2 Esports had some difficulty reaching the quarterfinals. They started strong with a win against Furia, but lost two consecutive matches against NAVI and Cloud9. They had to win the rest of their matches to make it to QF.

But the team showed resilience and defeated ECSTATIC and Virtus.pro. With two consecutive wins in their final matches, G2 made it to the QF. Now they have to face MOUZ in the quarterfinals.

Judging from their recent performance, MOUZ have a chance to win against G2 Esports. However, the latter can claim a win in the QF if they stop the MOUZ roster's attacks.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and MOUZ have gone against each other 11 times. Out of all those matches, the roster led by siuhy secured a win seven times. G2 have secured the win four times, with the latest match win in the BLAST Premier World final.

Previous results

G2 Esports's previous result was a 2-1 win over Virtus.pro in the elimination stage. MOUZ's latest match ended in a win against Complexity Gaming with a score of 2-0.

PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 rosters

Here are the expected rosters of G2 vs MOUZ:

G2 Esports

huNter-

NiKo

m0NESY

HooXi

nexa

MOUZ

torzsi

xertioN

siuhy

Jimpphat

Brollan

Livestream details

The date and timing for the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 Quarterfinals featuring G2 vs MOUZ are as follows:

PT: March 29, 12 pm

March 29, 12 pm CET: March 29, 8 pm

March 29, 8 pm IST: March 30, 12:30 am

TO watch G2 vs MOUZ live, you can visit the following websites:

