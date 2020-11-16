Galactus has disappeared from the Fortnite Horizon: Here is what really happened

Ever since his discovery in mid-October, Galactus has arguably been one of the most talked-about characters in Fortnite Season 4. The gargantuan mischief-maker was expected to close in on the Fortnite Battle Royale island and make his grand debut on the day of the season-end event. However, in a recent turn of events, Galactus has completely disappeared from the face of the island.

What started out as a minuscule dot in the sky slowly gained a face as it moved closer, and as one would expect, the Fortnite community braced for impact as the Season 4 Marvel villain approached the island.

A image of Galactus getting closer will eventually be visable in the Fortnite sky.



Codename: "Distant Object 2" pic.twitter.com/8rKLvo9nER — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

What does Galactus’ disappearance mean for Fortnite Season 4 end-event?

Soon after the main highlight of the Season 4 dropped out of sight, many Fortnite YouTubers and content creators were quick to question the abrupt episode. Data leakers, however, came to the rescue and clarified that Galactus is not ‘gone.’

A rational explanation that the extended community seems to be content with is that Galactus is now so close to the island that he is behind the horizon line.

Galactus' horns can still be seen on the edge of the horizon (Image via TayronSito)

Image via Twitter

Popular community data-miner ‘iFireMonkey’ further clarified on the matter and explained that as Galactus moved closer towards the Fortnite island, he became more and more transparent. Instead of the 2D model that players have seen so far, he will transition into 3D shortly after the next update (v14.60) drops in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

No, Galactus is not "gone", as he has gotten closer to the island he became more and more transparent, with this week's upcoming update we should see a 3D Model in the sky instead of the 2D Image that just got closer and closer.



But yeah, just wacky transparency stuff going on. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 16, 2020

Fortnite v14.60 in sight, the last update of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4

Given the sheer importance of the update, it is almost certain that most data-leakers will likely avoid leaking sensitive data relating to the event. The Fortnite event will also involve intellectual properties from third parties (Marvel). There is a chance that leakers who publish information ahead of time may face the wrath of these corporations.

However, leakers have already determined that the game files have currently been added on Epic Games’ staging servers, where developers run tests on them to check for bugs, inconsistencies, and other issues with the patch.

Advertisement

v14.60 has been added to the Staging Servers. pic.twitter.com/Kp9ItQDdqt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 11, 2020

While there is no official confirmation from Epic Games on when the update 14.60 is set to drop, many believe we could see the patch as early as next week.