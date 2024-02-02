HoYoverse is teasing more Penacony characters and locations on X, with Honkai Star Rail 2.0 just a few days away. Penacony will be the third world for Trailblazers to visit, following Xianzhou Luofu. The Family, a prominent Penacony clan, welcomed the Astral Express crew to an exclusive banquet to which other famous individuals were also invited.

HoYoverse teased us with details on The Galaxy Rangers in a recent X post. All the information about The Galaxy Rangers will be covered in-depth in this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 article.

The Galaxy Rangers in Honkai Star Rail 2.0: Faction members, Path, background, and more

As we get closer to the Planet of Festivities, Penacony, the Astral Express conductor will introduce us to a shadowy vigilante squad known as The Galaxy Rangers. They are renowned for their constant movement between planets and their dancing swords, which they use to try and drive out evil.

Messengers and executors of justice- The Galaxy Rangers

Messengers and executors of justice-Galaxy Rangers from Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The Galaxy Rangers is a talented crew of vigilantes who travel the universe to put an end to injustice and execute evil. They respect Lan's philosophy of enforcing harsh punishment quickly and decisively and of utilizing violence against violence. Despite walking the Path of the Hunt, they do not harbor the same hatred for Abundance as Lan. What unites them with the Aeon is the conviction that the goodness and justice of the cosmos must be preserved by individual deeds and that the effort to abolish evil must continue throughout the planets.

The Galaxy Rangers rose to renown after Lord Ravager was successfully assassinated. Many years afterward, Dr. Primitive, the 64th member of the Genius Society, was about to die an atavistic death when a Galaxy Ranger intervened. However, these Galaxy Rangers eventually vanished from view in space after that. They were the target of Dr. Primitive's retaliation, according to rumors.

The Galaxy Ranger’s Faith: Lan, The Hunt

The Galaxy Ranger's Faith: Lan, The Hunt

The Reignbow Arbiter is an Aeon who follows the Path of Hunt and travels continuously between worlds in an attempt to vanquish the undead creatures that previously poisoned their homeworld. The official website states:

“With no end to hate and no boundaries to war, how much concern do you shoulder? With determined eyes and the arrow drawn, the Reignbow Arbiter needs not to turn back hitcher.”

The Galaxy Ranger that Pom-Pom suggested

Upcoming character Archeron, a 5-star Lightning unit in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

There's something enigmatic about this friend that Pom-Pom mentioned. It is believed that she constantly moves between planets to drive out evil while remaining hidden so no one can follow her whereabouts. Other than her name, Archeron, little is known about her.

Path - Nihility

Nihility Element - Lightning

On their website, HoYoverse states:

“Galaxy Ranger, Archeron… This is what they call me. You can call me whatever you want.”

Other known members of Galaxy Rangers and more in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

A voluntary organization called The Galaxy Rangers was founded to enforce justice for the inhabitants throughout the universe. They do this because they feel that justice and kindness must be upheld by individual action.

Some of the other members of the Galaxy Ranger faction in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 are discussed below:

La Macha: La Macha is the current leader of The Galaxy Rangers. As of writing, no detailed information is available on this character.

Stoneblade: Stoneblade is a legendary hacker known as “the pride of Mount Scrap” from the planet Punklorde. Families in the desolate areas heard his stories of battling the Oasis Zone.

Before departing with The Galaxy Rangers, Stoneblade had a romantic relationship with Twinsnake. A low-key funeral was described in his story on the Punkelorde Mentality Cassette CD. The cassette tape with the words "Finished the Game" was placed atop his headstone.

Details regarding his path and elements are unknown as of writing.