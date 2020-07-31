Game Boosters in PUBG Mobile: Are they legal?

Lag is an issue that every gamer dreads, and same is the case with the PUBG Mobile players. The users can face lag due to reasons like insufficient RAM or heating of the device.

Sometimes players resort to the usage of third-party tools like game boosters to reduce the lag. In this article, we will discuss the legality of using such an application.

What is a Game booster in PUBG Mobile?

There are a number of tools with the name of game booster (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Several developers provide players with numerous tools with a similar name. These tools claim to increase the performance of the device by clearing the ram and optimizing it. Many of the game boosters also include an in-built GFX tool that lets the players unlock graphics and tweak the graphic settings of the game.

Are they legal in PUBG Mobile?

Determining the legality of game boosters is very tricky. When the query regarding the legitimacy of the tool was posted on the official discord server of PUBG Mobile, the response by the moderator was

“Any game booster that doesn't interfere with the game file nor changes it, is good to go.”

Game booster is a generic name of the tool and not a particular application. Different tools provide different features and functionalities. Hence, determining the legality of the specific tool is close to impossible. GFX tools are not allowed, and the players will be permanently banned from the game if they are used.

However, stating the same for the game boosters, in general, is not possible. Having said that, the user should avoid all such tools as much as possible. It is never recommended to use these tools since determining whether the tool interferes or changes the game files is not possible.

If the players are keen to use such tools, they must do it at their own risk and ensure beforehand that the tool which is being used doesn’t modify or interfere with the game files.