Game streaming platform Rheo TV raises $2 million in seed funding

Rheo TV is a game streaming platform that aims to make professional game streaming a mainstream career option in India.

Rheo TV was set up in August 2019 by Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar.

Mr. Saksham Keshri and Mr. Prakash Kumar, Founders, Rheo TV

Rheo TV is a game streaming platform that aims to make professional game streaming a mainstream career option in India, by building an entertainment ecosystem that drives engagement and monetization. Its mission is to bring gaming into the same league as that of cricket and Bollywood in India.

About Rheo TV

Rheo TV was set up in August 2019 by Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar. Saksham has built teams and products from scratch at multiple fast-growing startups, including Unacademy and JioSaavn. Prakash previously worked as a product engineer for Cuemath and Unacademy and has experience in building video platforms that have scaled to serve millions of users. Today, India has nearly 200 million active gamers on smartphones.

Ubiquitous internet infrastructure and affordable smartphones are leading to increase in the popularity of multi-player online gaming in India, and Rheo TV is tapping into this phenomenon.

The platform has over 100 games that are streamed online. These include PUBG, Free Fire, and Call of Duty. Launched four months ago, Rheo TV has over 5,000 streamers who generate more than 900 hours of live content in five regional languages. An android app, the platform allows users to earn Rheo coins through various activities that they use to play with their favourite gamers and redeem it for items across different games.

Rheo also hosts its own tournaments, which are invite-only and geared towards engaging with and rewarding passionate, top gamers on the platform.