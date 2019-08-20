Gamescom 2019: New Death Stranding trailer reveals Mama & Deadman's character along with 6 minutes of gameplay

Death Stranding

Three months before its worldwide release, Legendary Game Director Hideo Kojima travelled halfway across the world to show us three brand new trailers for his upcoming open-world action-adventure game, Death Stranding.

Closing the Gamescom Opening Night Live event by his impeccable come back to the German Stage, alongside his dear old friend Geoff Keighley (Host of the ONL) he revealed two new character trailers and a six minutes long raw gameplay footage of the game.

The first character trailer focused on Mama who is played by the beautiful Margaret qualley. Mama is a mother to a BT Bridged Baby. Her baby was unfortunately born on the other side of the world but they are still connected to each via the umbilical cord.

Mama's baby is the first friendly BT we have seen in the game so far, indicating we might stumble upon more friendly BT's during our journey in the post-apocalyptic world of Death Stranding.

The second character focuses on Deadman, who is played by Guillermo del Toro. Del Toro's character is someone who's expert when it comes to Bridged Babies. He tells Sam in the trailer that BBs are the children of the comatose mothers.

By keeping them in the incubator pod, Sam can see BT's of the other world. Also, the BBs have a very relatively short lifetime. They don't live much after they can't sense BTs anymore. However, it seems that Sam has an emotional connection to his BB, which we also see later in the gameplay footage of the game.

Kojima also confirmed that aside from the main storyline, most of the side characters will have their own subplots to follow like that of Mama's if players decide to interact with them.

In the six minutes footage of the game, we see Sam urinating on the vegetation near him which for some reason gave rise to a mushroom. Traversing across the mountains we see Sam deliver a package to a holographic version of Geoff Keighley's character. (Death Stranding will feature many more cameos)

The game also has a mechanic where Sam's character has to calm down the Bridged Baby he's carrying after slipping down the mountain cliff, making Death Stranding the ultimate baby care simulator.

Death Stranding is out November 8, exclusively on PS4.

