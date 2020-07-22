Gameplay reveal: Mafia returns with 4K remake

2K and Hangar 13 unveiled their newest project some months ago, but Mafia II's new Definitive Edition did not fare well, as players felt the game did not warrant a Remaster due to it being fairly recent.

The fans felt that Mafia II in its original form was still a great game, and the Definitive Edition was tacked on by 2K. However, what got fans really excited was the prospect was the 4K remake of the original title, Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven.

Mafia, the original, is a beloved title in the gaming community and is one of the most-discussed games on forums and message boards across the internet. The game is filled with charm and personality, which is what endears it to the gaming community.

A 4K remake of the game is now set for release, and 2K have just put out a gameplay reveal of Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Mafia: The Definitive Edition gameplay reveal — What's new?

Mafia: The Definitive Editon isn't just a remaster of the original game, with updated textures and lighting. It has been fully developed from the ground up, and adds several new elements to the game, making it almost an entirely new title for users.

The game still is close to the roots of the original Mafia game, and tells the story of Tommy Angelo, a cabbie turned mafioso in the city of Lost Heaven. Mafia: The Definitive Editon adds new cutscenes and story elements as well as fully revamped gameplay and combat.

Mafia: Definitive Editions is a great way for fans of the original offering to experience the game's story, in an entirely new way. Furthermore, newer players who have never played Mafia before will find themselves thoroughly entertained from start to end, with Mafia: The Definitive Edition.