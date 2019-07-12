GamerConnect is Coming to Vizag and will Feature Top Streamers, Esports Competitions and More

Wasif FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 19 // 12 Jul 2019, 15:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

GamerConnect Vizag

GamerConnect has unveiled its next event and it is at Vizag this time. The gaming extravaganza will be held on July 14 between 10 am to 6 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vishakapatnam.

The event will feature top gaming hardware from NVIDIA, Dell, Alienware, LG, Zotac, Western Digital and Corsair in a 10,000+ square feet dedicated to gaming so people can experience what it is like to game on these high-end setups.

It will have 80+ PC gaming stations along with tournaments for CS:GO, Mortal Kombat 11 and FIFA 19. The recently released PUBG Lite for PC will be having an experience zone where players can win exclusive merchandise and in-game items. A tournament for the game may also be held. In addition to PUBG Lite, Rainbow Six Siege and mobile games will also have dedicated zones. On spot registration will be done for the tournaments.

A lot of streamers from across India will also be attending the event and attendees will get a chance to meet them. This includes- Hydraflick, MR. R3BORN, ROBO and Ankit “V3NOM” Panth. Local streamers such as Duwal Gaming, Busted Black, Vizag Gamers and Shadow Gamer will also be present at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Registration for the event is completely free and can be done via the official site here. You will have to provide your name, email address and phone number during registration after which you shall receive your ticket on your email ID.

GamerConnect is India’s largest gaming platforms and has been conducting offline and online events along with a number of esports competitions since its inception in 2016. The last GamerConnect was held at Kolkata on June 8 to 9 and just like the one currently being held in Vizag featured a lot of games, competitions, streamers and high-end hardware. You can check out the after movie here:

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.