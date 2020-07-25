HP’s OMEN Gaming PCs and Laptops range have created quite a stir over recent weeks. There has been the launch of new laptops and desktops, along with certain streaming-based initiatives. At the end of last month, a hilarious advertisement was posted on the official OMEN YouTube channel.

Credit: omen.com

In the video, gamers around the world are encouraged to donate their ‘superior DNA’ for the betterment of mankind.

Watch: HP’s OMEN series advertisement has the internet in splits

In the satirical video, a female narrator begin by calling gamers ‘smarter, sharper, and just generally better human beings’ than other people. While this might be the first time such a statement is made, the narrator goes on to explain how gamers can save the future of mankind.

Credit: omen.com

It so appears that at the 'Peak Humanity Procreation facility', gamers are donating their superior DNA to ensure a better future for mankind. We see a bunch of gamers who communicate their intention to donate their ‘DNA’, including two who speak in other languages, supposedly indicating diversity.

Credit: youtube.com

A female gamer proclaims that “The world needs her eggs”, while another guy tells a couple that he has “powerful swim-swims, and they can be theirs!” The couple appears very pleased, and the man tells us that “the doctor is making them a ‘perfecto baby’, a little gamer baby."

Advertisement

Credit: youtube.com

The screen then pans out to the official HP OMEN logo. Of course, the assumption in the video is that gamers are simply better human beings, and the world can be saved if more and more children turn out to be gamers in the future. While the concept is a little far fetched and separated from reality, it is hilarious nevertheless.

Further, HP has announced the selection of some upcoming Twitch gamers/streamers to form an OMEN Squad.

Credit: omen.com

The list of streamers currently includes the following names:

1.CupAhNoodle, who mostly streams horror games like Fallout 4 and Dead by Daylight.

2.Ellektrikk, who streams many games including Dead by Daylight and League of Legends.

3.EvilToaster, who is primarily an Overwatch streamer.

4.Holo, who plays various Battle Royale and other shooting games including Hyper Scape, PUBG and COD: Modern Warfare.

You can apply to become an OMEN Squad Member by clicking here!

Community Reactions

As you can see, quite a few YouTube users found it hard to believe that the advertisement was real, and not some elaborate joke.

Credit: youtube.com

Others attempted to explain the hundred odd dislikes on the video:

Credit: youtube.com

Others expressed their appreciations for the 'wild ride'