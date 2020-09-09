On September 1st, Nvidia announced its new range of second-generation RTX Graphics cards. Shipping for the RTX 3080 will begin on 17th August, and Nvidia has claimed that it is nearly twice as fast as the RTX 2080. Unlike their Turing-based predecessors, the new range boasts of new Ampere microarchitecture that allows it to be comprehensively quicker and more powerful.

The RTX 3070 will cost $499, while the RTX 3080 is priced at $699, which is incidentally the same as the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super. Further, the cheapest of the new series, the RTX 3070 will begin shipping somewhere in October, while the RTX 3090 will be available from 24th September.

The new series features a ‘unibody’ design, which is in stark contrast with the reflective aluminium used in the Turing-based series. Its features include a “dual axial flow” thermal solution which features fans on either side of the Graphics card to better control the flow of hot and cold air. According to Nvidia, this translates to twice the cooling performance of the previous RTX 2000s.

Image Credits: Rock Paper Shotgun

However, there is another rather panicky trend that has been sparked due to the new announcement.

Gamers are rushing to sell their old NVIDIA 2080Ti for half the price, here is why

As already mentioned, Nvidia’s claims were very flamboyant when it came to the new RTX 3000s series. Multiple sources have since confirmed this. According to VideoCardz, the RTX 3080 is a whopping 68% faster than its predecessor, and 38% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti in the CUDA tests. Further, it is 68% quicker than the RTX 2080 and 41% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti according to the OpenCL tests.

You can have a detailed look on the side by side comparison of the graphics cards below.

Image Credits: Video cardz

Further, Nvidia has also released a video of Doom Eternal running at 4k in Ultra settings on a PC with the RTX 3080. In the clip that you can watch below, you can see a side by side comparison of the game running on both RTX 3080 and RTX 2080 Ti.

While there is still time for the new range to begin shipping, Nvidia’s claims about their new range of Graphics cards have checked out.