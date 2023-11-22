5 best games to buy under $30 during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 has begun, and there are several amazing deals on games if you want to spend less than $30. I scoured the Steam sale to find the most interesting games worth picking up not only at the sale price but also at their retail price. These are among the best, most interesting games we’ve played. Just because a game isn’t brand new, that doesn’t change its impact on players worldwide.

This is just a sample of the great games for PC gamers during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023. Some of these games will likely be priced similarly on other platforms, but we’re focusing on Valve’s storefront today.

The best gaming deals under $30 during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off at $29.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 has really come a long way since the early days when it was an unplayable mess. This sale doesn’t include the recent DLC, but it will give players access to the 2.0 update, which completely changed the game for the better. The story of V surviving against all odds to become a legendary mercenary in Night City is one that fans of open-world action RPGs must not skip out on.

At just under 30 dollars, the base game is good enough to warrant also buying Phantom Liberty, even if it isn’t discounted for the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2 (67% off at $19.79)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is just a masterclass in storytelling. It matches memorable characters with a classic setting and offers hours of unforgettable moments. While discussing the Steam Autumn Sale 2023, at least one of our writers picked it up, and I’ll probably join them.

It’s a gorgeous game with fantastic gameplay and a story to match. RDR2 is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, but if you haven’t played that one, you won’t be spoiled by any events, making it a perfect pick.

3) Dave the Diver (20% off at $15.99)

Dave the Diver is a really fascinating role-playing simulation game. Though management sims aren’t for everyone, I think this charming indie title is going to break that mold. It seemingly came out of nowhere and blew so many people away, and it’s not hard to see why.

It’s a majestic game, the way it has you manage a sushi restaurant while doing all the deep-sea diving to get the fish and explore the dark depths of the ocean. Dave the Diver is one of our GOTY contenders for indie games in 2023. If you have 16 bucks to spend during the Steam Autumn Sale, you should try this one out.

4) Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (40% off at 29.99)

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion was a game I missed out on when it originally hit the PlayStation Portable so many years ago. This remake was one I reviewed for Sportskeeda earlier this year, and I stand by how great I thought it was. If you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy 7 lore and somehow skipped this one, try to catch it during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

In this title, you get to see so much of what led up to the events of Final Fantasy 7 through the eyes of Zack Fair. You’ll learn how he comes to get the Buster Sword and so much more. It’s a treasure and one worth picking up this holiday season.

5) Elder Scrolls Online (70% off at $5.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online is the MMO that just keeps on giving. The most recent patch, Update 40, features an amazing randomized dungeon that does not require you to own the current expansion to join the fun. I recently interviewed Rich Lambert of the ESO team to talk about what makes that update so special, as well.

ESO doesn’t require a subscription - although there is an optional one - and allows you to play the game however you want. You can travel wherever and level in whatever region you want, and that’s a fantastic idea. It’s also incredibly inexpensive during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023 - though you’ll have to buy the expansions separately unless you have ESO Plus.

The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 is going on right now and will last until November 28, 2023, at 10 AM PST. There are still plenty of great sales going on, so don’t miss out.