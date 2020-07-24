Games like Fortnite

Fortnite has had a long life so far, and despite its casual scene it’s no surprise that the game is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. With many pros and competitive players moving on it might be time to take a look at some other games to help scratch that Fortnite itch.

Battle Royale games, old and new

It’s a fairly safe bet that if you enjoy Fortnite you might be on the lookout for another battle royale game. Surely many Fortnite fans have tried, or even moved from, PUBG, but there are a few other interesting games in this genre to try out.

If you’re looking for a game that’s easy to pick up and play but still rewards competitive dedication you might consider picking up Call of Duty: Warzone. Similar to Fortnite in its basic design, the game has much better pacing and is much more considerate of its competitive scene.

If, instead, you’re looking for something more intense then take a look at Escape from Tarkov. The game regularly pulls in tens of thousands of viewers on Twitch and is absolutely unforgiving. Only recommended to those who are looking for something more extreme, it definitely offers a unique experience.

Casual affair

The shotguns ruin fortnite, the Tac does no damage and the Charge is the most boring gun in the game.... — crr (@ohcrr) July 14, 2020

Perhaps you play Fortnite to relax instead. If you aren’t looking for something to keep you on edge and instead want a game that lets you breath easily you might consider going back to something like Minecraft, or the wildly popular free games available through Roblox.

Games like these allow players to explore their creativity through constructive gameplay, although that is not all they have to offer. If the building is what brings you to Fortnite, you might even consider more complex building games like Space Engineers or Kerbal Space Program.

Stick with Fortnite

when your team has 1 person left to kill in Prop Hunt...

Sorry gingy... but not really 😈



#Fortnite#PropHunt#Twitch pic.twitter.com/eA4Rq50QS0 — Shez (@ItsShezzza) July 19, 2020

Of course, Fortnite has much more to offer than just its battle royale mode. If you’re simply looking for a short break from the loot-and-shoot game, be sure to check out Fortnite: Creative Mode, or even Fortnite: Save the World.

Creative mode has plenty of fun, creative games to offer players, featuring both solo experiences and fun party games. If you look long enough, you’ll surely find something for you there.