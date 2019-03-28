×
Games of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin working with FromSoftware on upcoming RPG

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    28 Mar 2019, 23:24 IST

Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3

When it comes to dark medieval fantasy, there's really two big names around right now: HBO's Game of Thrones and FromSoftware's Dark Souls series. Now, it looks like the creative force behind the two are working together on an upcoming RPG.

GamesRadar posted about a story today on a report from SpawnWave and Liam Robertson regarding what looks to be an open world fantasy game. The game which, if these reports are true, would be published by Bandai Namco, will revolve around a brand new IP created by the Game of Thrones author.

According to the report, the main character of the as-of-yet untitled project would travel to different kingdoms in the open world and invade them. Then upon defeating the leader of each said kingdom, the player would gain that leader's power, sort of like a medieval Mega Man.

FromSoftware is currently enjoying success with their latest release, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and, while they haven't shared any other details, we do know that they do have two new games in development. While they're best known for the Dark Souls games, FromSoftware is never shy about launching a new IP, as they also did with Bloodborne. A game written by Martin would also be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

It might also explain why there hasn't been a new Game of Thrones book in, like, a million years.

With E3 2019 only a few months away, chances are that we'll get more details about this and any other project FromSoftware currently has in the works. When we know more, you'll know more.

What about you guys? Are you intrigued by the idea of a FromSoftware/George R.R. Martin collaboration? We've got a comments section down there for a reason, Sportskeeders - use it! Let us know what you think!

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Out of all the Kevin Sullivans in the world, he's the one least likely to be the one you're thinking of. He has been writing online professionally since 1999, which makes him probably older than you. He's written for sites such as Uproxx and Austin.com. He's also performed stand-up comedy, attended Butt-Numb-A-Thon and E3, and owns some pretty cool t-shirts. He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
