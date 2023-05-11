5 games to play if you liked Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a game many players like because of its charming graphics, fascinating gameplay, and relaxing pace. This title gives a sense of refreshment from fast-paced games and allows you to enjoy the beautiful visuals, soothing soundtrack, and emotional story connection. The emphasis on social interaction and community building in Stardew Valley is one of its distinguishing characteristics.

This is a common theme among many of the games on this list, which encourages you to interact with other characters and establish your own distinctive communities, just like Stardew Valley. Titles like Littlewood, My Time at Portia, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons allow you to create your own virtual environments. Even though these games have similar playstyles as Stardew Valley, each game has its own unique features and is worth checking out.

In this article, we will look into five such games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Littlewood and four other games to play if you liked Stardew Valley

1) My Time at Portia

My Time at Portia is a farming, crafting, and community-building simulation game similar to Stardew Valley, where you take on the role of a builder who has recently arrived in the town of Portia. To gain the residents' trust, the builder must restore his workshop, gather resources, and finish tasks. The game allows you to create your own avatar as per your preferences which gives you a sense of reflection of personality and playstyle.

As you advance through the game, you encounter various tasks, including farming, fishing, mining, and battle. You also need to properly manage your time by balancing your own personal projects and also orders for the clients.

2) Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher is a first-person exploring and farming game where you take on the role of Beatrix LeBeau, a rancher who seeks to establish a successful ranch on a faraway planet. The planet is populated by charming, squishy creatures known as slimes. You must collect resources, feed and care for their slimes, and sell the plorts. You come across new varieties of slimes with distinctive abilities and behaviors as you advance through the game.

You need to balance your income with the expenses and invest in new technologies to upgrade the ranch's amenities and attract more guests. Slime Rancher has a feature where you can customize the ranch and experiment with various slime mixes to produce rare and valuable plorts. As you explore the planet, you find fresh mysteries and hidden locations.

3) Littlewood

Littlewood is a townbuilding game where you take on the role of a hero who saved the world from darkness and now has to rebuild Littlewood and regroup the community. To attract more people and open up new storylines and tasks, you need to collect resources, craft things, and enrich the town. One of Littlewood's unique features is its high level of customizability, which includes the option of constructing buildings wherever you like and can create your own furniture.

You can also gather artefacts and solve puzzles to discover the mysteries of the planet. Seasonal events take place throughout the year in the game and they are not time-gated, which gives you more freedom to complete the game. Lovers of Stardew Valley will definitely enjoy this title.

4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life simulation game in which you have a task of building an island, crafting items and many more. The primary agenda of the game is actually the evolution of the island by collecting resources, creating new things, and attracting new residents. The gamestyle is similar to Stardew Valley and you come across a wide range of personalities such as friendly villagers and mysterious individuals that appear on the island.

The spirit of friendship and celebration on the island is displayed by the seasonal festivities and events that take place all year long. These events feature unique decorations and allow you to have the opportunity to showcase your island to other players from across the world.

5) Travellers Rest

You take on the role of a young innkeeper in Travellers Rest who must manage a business while simultaneously cultivating and harvesting crops. You must gain the respect of the visitors and uphold a good reputation and to accomplish this, you need to take care of your crops, prepare delicious meals, and give the visitors comfortable accommodation.

One of the unique features of Travellers Rest game is to hire and educate employees to help you in running the business. To keep the staff members happy and productive, you needs to manage the staff's schedules and tasks.

