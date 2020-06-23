Games releasing in July 2020: Everything you need to know

Every year, there are certain game titles that are much-awaited among the gaming community.

We take a look at the most interesting games to be coming out in July this year.

Catherine: Full Body

We at Sportskeeda take a look at the games coming out in July this year

Catherine: Full Body

Release Date: 7 July 2020

Developer: Atlus, Studio Zero

Platform: Nintendo Switch

About Catherine: Full Body

The first July 2020 game, Catherine: Full Body, does not need explaining. One of the best titles from Atlus studios is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. For new players, Catherine: Full Body is a puzzle-based game where your choices will decide your ending. The gameplay is divided into two parts: one is the real world where our protagonist Vincent has to maintain a social life, while the other one is Vincent's dream.

Deadly Premonition 2

Advertisement

Deadly Premonition 2

Release Date: 10 July 2020

Developer: TOYBOX Inc

Platform: Nintendo Switch

About Deadly Premonition 2

Deadly Premonition 2 is a direct sequel to Deadly Premonition One, where players take control of FBI agent Francis York Morgan. Once again, players have to unlock that Sherlock feeling and solve a serial murder case. Deadly Premonition 2 is a decent looking open-world survival-horror game.

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima

Release Date: 17 July 2020

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Platform: PS4

About Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game set in Japan during the Mongol Invasion. Sucker Punch Productions, the developers of this game, are well-known for their Infamous Series. Ghost of Tsushima offers breathtaking visuals and realistic samurai-style combat systems.

It is one of the most-awaited PlayStation exclusives releasing this year. Yesterday, the game went gold, which means no more delays. Many players have been waiting for this game, however, due to the ongoing situation with COVID 19, we encourage you to get digital copies of the game (personal opinion). To play the game on day one, you have to pre-order the digital edition. After pre-ordering, it is available to download two days before launch.

Steps to pre-order Ghost of Tsushima on PS4/PS4 Pro:

Open PlayStation store in your web browser or on your system.

Log in to your PSN account.

Go to the games section on PlayStation Store.

Search for Ghost of Tsushima.

In the Ghost of Tsushima game page, click on pre-order now.

Go through the billing phase and you are good to go. The game will be added to your library.

Download the game and play on Day 1.

Grounded

Grounded

Release Date: July 2020

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, PC

About Grounded

Grounded is an interesting game that I am looking forward to playing. In this game, we experience the harsh world we live in today, with a body of the size of an insect. It is an action-adventure co-op game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.

The world of Grounded is referred to as the Backyard by the developers. The entire game might take place in the backyard of a house, but we can expect more variations in the game's world.

1 / 2 NEXT