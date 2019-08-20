Gamescom 2019: All you need to know about Ubisoft's presence in this year's Gamescom

Gamescom 2019 logo.

Gamescom 2019 is almost here. Germany's Koelmesse GambH in Cologne will experience the five-day extravaganza, starting from August 20 to August 24. Many of the big giants of the gaming industry, including Ubisoft, will be present there to showcase their games and make some exciting announcements which millions of fans are looking forward to.

The Ubisoft booth will be located in Hall no 6.1 and it will be open from August 21st where players can visit and have an amazing experience. So, let us take a look at what they have to offer in Gamescom 2019

More on Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Most Ubisoft fans are eagerly waiting for more information on Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The game is scheduled to be available from October 3, 2019, in both Uplay and Epic Games Store, however, the system requirements are yet to be revealed. The Ubisoft booth will be offering a live demo of this upcoming game and we are likely to get more information as it happens.

Content from Watchdogs Legion

Based on modern London, Watchdogs Legion is one of the most anticipated games of 2019 and open-world game lovers are eagerly waiting to know more. The visitors will be able to watch a live theater gameplay of this upcoming Watch Dogs game at the Ubisoft booth. Although the game is scheduled to be released on the March 20th, 2020, further insights could be expected at the event.

Other games and activities

Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watchdogs Legion are not the only games that Ubisoft is about to offer. There's more in store! One could now get to experience the content from the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege and Roller Champions. In addition to this, Ubisoft will be showcasing content from Just dance 2020, Trials Rising and Brawlhalla.

Also, if you are visiting the Ubisoft Booth, make sure to be around to grab some goodies! Are you planning to visit Gamescom 2019? Do let us know in the comments below.