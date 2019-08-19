Gamescom 2019: Nominations list for Gamescom Awards is revealed
Gamescom 2019 is just knocking at the door. The event will be happening in Koelmesse GmbH Cologne, Germany this year and events are scheduled from August 20 to August 24 (Public dates).
Each year, Gamescom presents their list of the best games spanning different categories and following their norm, this year they have also presented a list of nominees from which the juries will select the best games during the five-day event. So, let's take a look at those who have been selected as nominees:
Best Action-Adventure Game
Blacksad: Under the Skin by Astragon Entertainment
Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening by Nintendo
Best Action Game
Borderlands 3 by 2K
DOOM Eternal by ZeniMax Germany
Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix
Best Family Game
Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Dreams by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Luigi's Mansion 3 by Nintendo
Best Racing Game
Grid by Koch Media
Hot Wheels Infinite Loop by Mattel
Need for Speed Heat by Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing Game
Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix
Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild by Nintendo
Wasteland 3 by Koch Media
Best Simulation Game
Barotrauma by Daedalic Entertainment
NBA 2K20 by 2K
Planet Zoo by Frontier
Best Sports Game
EA SPORTS FIFA 20 by Electronic Arts
eFootball PES 2020 by Konami
Roller Champions by Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition by Microsoft
Desperados III by THQ Nordic
Foundation by Polymorph Games
Most Original Game
Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Dreams by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Felix The Reaper by Daedalic Entertainment
Best Microsoft Xbox One Game
Bleeding Edge by Microsoft
Borderlands 3 by 2K
Gears 5 by Microsoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game
Luigi's Mansion 3 by Nintendo
Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild by Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening by Nintendo
Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game
Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Dreams by Sony Interactive Entertainment
Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix
Best Mobile Game
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition by HandyGames
Hot Wheels Infinite Loop by Mattel
Lock's Quest by HandyGames
Best PC Game
Borderlands 3 by 2K
DOOM Eternal by ZeniMax Germany
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint by Ubisoft
So, what are you looking forward to? Do let us know in the comments below!
