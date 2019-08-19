Gamescom 2019: Nominations list for Gamescom Awards is revealed

Gamescom 2019

Gamescom 2019 is just knocking at the door. The event will be happening in Koelmesse GmbH Cologne, Germany this year and events are scheduled from August 20 to August 24 (Public dates).

Each year, Gamescom presents their list of the best games spanning different categories and following their norm, this year they have also presented a list of nominees from which the juries will select the best games during the five-day event. So, let's take a look at those who have been selected as nominees:

Best Action-Adventure Game

Blacksad: Under the Skin by Astragon Entertainment

Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening by Nintendo

Best Action Game

Borderlands 3 by 2K

DOOM Eternal by ZeniMax Germany

Marvel’s Avengers by Square Enix

Best Family Game

Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Luigi's Mansion 3 by Nintendo

Best Racing Game

Grid by Koch Media

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop by Mattel

Need for Speed Heat by Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild by Nintendo

Wasteland 3 by Koch Media

Best Simulation Game

Barotrauma by Daedalic Entertainment

NBA 2K20 by 2K

Planet Zoo by Frontier

Best Sports Game

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 by Electronic Arts

eFootball PES 2020 by Konami

Roller Champions by Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition by Microsoft

Desperados III by THQ Nordic

Foundation by Polymorph Games

Most Original Game

Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Felix The Reaper by Daedalic Entertainment

Best Microsoft Xbox One Game

Bleeding Edge by Microsoft

Borderlands 3 by 2K

Gears 5 by Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Luigi's Mansion 3 by Nintendo

Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild by Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening by Nintendo

Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game

Concrete Genie by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

Best Mobile Game

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition by HandyGames

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop by Mattel

Lock's Quest by HandyGames

Best PC Game

Borderlands 3 by 2K

DOOM Eternal by ZeniMax Germany

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint by Ubisoft

So, what are you looking forward to? Do let us know in the comments below!

