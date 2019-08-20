Gamescom 2019: Top 5 biggest announcements from Opening Live Event

Shreyansh Katsura

Hideo Kojima at Gamescom Opening Live Event with Geoff Keighley

Gamescom 2019 featured an Opening Live Event for the first time ever, hosted by The Game Awards Creator - Geoff Keighley. The show ran for two hours featuring various world premier announcements and game updates.

Even though overall a lukewarm show with more reveals coming from the smaller studios, here were the top 5 announcements that caught our attention:

#1 Sony buys Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spiderman

e biggest announcement of last night's event involved Sony Interactive Entertainment buying the studio behind last year's Spiderman - Insomniac Games. This is exciting news for the fans of the studio as Insomniac Games will function as one of Sony's leading first-party studios which will provide them with the much-needed support to make even better AAA games for the Sony's console.

#2 Little Nightmares 2 announced

An announcement that came as totally unexpected was that Namco Bandai is making a sequel to 2017's survival horror platformer game called Little Nightmares.

Little Nightmares 2 introduces a new character called Mow along with Six as they journey to a place called Signal Tower which will play an important role in the story. The sequel will also feature some light combat mechanics as is shown in the reveal trailer.

The game is currently scheduled for a 2020 release window.

#3 Sega announces a new historical strategy game called Humankind

Advertisement

Sega made their comeback to the AAA gaming industry by announcing a historical strategy game in the likes of Civilization and Age of Empires, called Humankind. The game will let players design a civilization from the Neolithic Era to the modern age.

The game is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

#4 PlayStation announces and releases a new live-action thriller called Erica

Sony Interactive announced a new live-action thriller game called Erica where players will control the character of Erica along a journey of self-discovery, as she tries to solve the mystery behind her father's sudden murder.

Following the footsteps of titles such as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, players will need to make choices along the journey as it will have several consequences on the story.

The game is out now exclusively on PS4.

#5 Death Stranding gets three new trailers; Geoff Keighly's character confirmed

The final stop at the Opening Live Event was Hideo Kojima's comeback to the Gamescom stage after 5 years. We got to see two different character cinematic trailers focusing on Mama and Deadman, while also getting a raw six minutes of the game, which introduces as Geoff Keighley's holographic character.

Hideo Kojima confirmed that we will be seeing more Death Stranding footage later this year at Tokyo Game Show.

What were your favourite announcements from this year's Gamescom Opening Live Event?