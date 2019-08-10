Gamescom 2019: Top 5 game announcements that need to happen

Shreyansh Katsura

Bully 2 fan art

Gamescom 2019 is just three weeks away and the rumor mill has already begun to swing. This year's event is going to be exceptionally exciting because more than 15 game publishers will be making their presence felt with new game announcements, world premiers, and exclusive news.

For starters, Sony Interactive Entertainment will be making their first public appearance after missing out on this year's E3 2019 event for the first time in 24 years. What's more is that publishers like Capcom, Microsoft, Square Enix will all be present to give us an insight on what their studios are bringing on the horizon for us in the latter half of the year and beyond.

So without further due, let's get into the top 5 game announcements that need to happen at this year's Gamescom 2019 event:-

#5 Bully 2 reveal

Bully

Let's face it. Bully 2 is on everybody's mind since the recent leak and rumor regarding the game's unquestionable existence surfaced online. The original Bully released way back in 2006 and fans have been asking for a sequel to this extraordinary open world high school simulator for quite a long time now.

Various rumors regarding the game's existence have previously been leaked too, such as the game's concept art which leaked about two years ago. Bully 2 is might be in development but the biggest question on everyone's mind is whether it will see the day of light first or the next Grand Theft Auto game.

As of now, a Bully sequel makes more sense for a 2020 release as Rockstar Games would definitely want to take more time to make GTA 6, which is undoubtedly going to be their biggest release ever. Releasing GTA 6 on the current generation of consoles seems highly unlikely and absurd as well.

Bully 2, on the other hand, is a completely different story. Fans want it. The video game industry wants it, Rockstar games are probably aware of this too. Take-Two Interactive ( Rockstar's parent company) will be present at this year's Gamescom event. Here's hoping we get the smallest of a teaser of the game with a fall 2020 release window.

