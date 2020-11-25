Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire has outgrown several titles on the mobile platform and has established itself as one of the leading titles. The vast audience has paved the way for the competitive scene and has also enabled players to take up content creation and streaming.

Gaming Aura was one of the casters in the recently concluded Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. He also runs a channel on YouTube where he frequently posts content around the game. In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 152111745, and his in-game name is ‘AURAGAMING!!’

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has participated in 3687 squad games and has outdone his foes in 554 of them, which equates to a win rate of 15.02%. He has racked up 8171 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The content creator has also played 3339 duo games and has triumphed on 320 occasions that comes to a win rate of 9.5%. He has notched more than 8700 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Gaming Aura has competed in 2861 solo matches and has outmatched his foes in 203 games, maintaining a win ratio of 7.09%. In these matches, he has also eliminated close to 6000 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gaming Aura has appeared in 138 squad games and has clinched 21 of them, managing a win rate of 15.12%. He has also amassed 337 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.88.

The YouTuber has a win tally of 15 in 117 duo matches for a win rate of 12.82%. With 325 kills against his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Lastly, the player has seven Booyahs in 52 solo games, retaining a win rate of 13.46%. Gaming Aura has 163 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

His YouTube channel

Gaming Aura started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. Since then, he has uploaded quite regularly on his YouTube channel and has over 435 videos on his channel. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 742 thousand and has over 44.91 million.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram and Twitter:

