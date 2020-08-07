Gaming community reacts to Dr Disrespect’s return to YouTube

Dr Disrespect’s recent Twitch ban was quite mysterious, to say the least. The streaming platform did not notify him of a reason for the ban, and large-scale speculation from fans led to no firm conclusion.

Regardless, a puny ban on a platform is hardly enough to keep the Doc away from his beloved fans. His highly anticipated return- this time on YouTube- was immensely well-received, as one would expect.

Despite the excitement, the streamer hasn’t actually begun streaming yet. At the time of writing, his YouTube ‘live stream’, which for now is a static image with a soundtrack on loop, had gone on for 17 hours. Despite that, the stream is currently being watched by more than 15,000 fans, with a frenzied comments section. You can watch the stream below:

In this article, we look at the gaming community’s reaction to his rather unusual return to streaming.

Gaming community reacts to Dr Disrespect’s return to streaming

Dr Disrespect posted the following tweet to let fans know of his return:

In most cases, there isn’t just one reaction or photo that perfectly sums up the community’s reaction. In this case, however, we have found exactly the post that encapsulates the majority of the fans' reactions:

Some wanted the Doc to know that they are already there, waiting for his return:

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, Twitter.com

Of course, as time passed and it became clear that the Doc was not going to actually start streaming anytime soon, people seemed a bit disappointed.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, Twitter.com

At the same time, other fans were not as impatient and expressed their intentions to show up on the day of the Doc’s ‘arrival’.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, Twitter.com

One fan decided to use the opportunity to mock Twitch, who had earlier banned him from their platform.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, Twitter.com

Of course, these reactions are in addition to the frenzied comments section of the stream, where his fans have hardly been able to contain their excitement.

In the past 17 hours or so, there has been a steady stream of donations, along with a horde of fans expressing their appreciation and excitement for the streamer’s return.

Image Credits: DrDisRespect, YouTube.com

As you can see below, the stream has now been liked over 230k times! This, of course, is despite the fact that the ‘Doc’ hasn’t even yet arrived.