Battlefield V: Launch maps revealed

EA/DICE

EA is finally starting to promote its upcoming game Battlefield V with new updates regarding the game coming almost every day.

Today they revealed a new trailer focusing on all the multiplayer maps that will be coming to the game at launch.

At the launch, eight huge maps will be available for you to make your own battleground, with PANZERSTORM available for free after launch.

EA/DICE

#1 HAMADA, NORTH AFRICA

This is the largest of all the Battlefield V's map available at launch.

Here you will engage in combat inspired by some of the biggest tank battles in human history,

#2 AERODROME, NORTH AFRICA

The aerodrome is set in a ruined airfield in the aftermath of a recently allied bombardment.

Its central place is Hangar where most of the battle would start and accumulate.

#3 TWISTED STEEL, FRANCE

This area is set in a flooded marshland whose main area is a monumental and nearly destroyed steel bridge.

It features the biggest structure ever created for a Battlefield game.

#4 ARRAS, FRANCE

This contains huge plain lands where tanks roam the street and infantry hides in the bushes to kill enemies from behind.

A small town here will be the busiest area in this map with a church providing a vantage point for the entire map.

#5 ROTTERDAM, HOLLAND

This one was also fully playable in the public beta last month.

It features a full-scale urban combat.

#6 DEVASTATION, HOLLAND

It is set in the aftermath devastation of Rotterdam map.

It features an infantry focused combat with a multi-storey library being the part where most of the action takes place.

#7 NARVIK, NORWAY

This one was also playable in the public beta last month.

Narvik map is inspired by the actual Invasion of Norway which took place in 1940.

#8 FJELL 652, NORWAY

Infantry and planes fight at the top of this beautiful mountain peak, creating a dynamic combat scenario new to Battlefield.

These are the 8 vastly diversified maps coming to Battlefield V at launch and honestly, I cannot wait.

