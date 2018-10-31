×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Battlefield V: What is 'The Company'?

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
News
13   //    31 Oct 2018, 23:43 IST

Battlefield V Poster
Battlefield V Poster

DICE recently revealed a very interesting addition of a feature called "The Company" in its upcoming Battlefield V.

So what exactly is The Company? Well, let's get into it.

"The Company" as DICE describes is your ever growing arsenal or collection of soldiers, weapons, and vehicles which changes throughout your journey in Battlefield V. Whether it be The War Stories - the so-called single player campaign - or the wide variety of Multiplayer maps, the Company would accompany you everywhere.

Personally, it feels more like a feature right out of a Roleplaying game but even then it's good to see such a thing here.

All the time you spend in the game whether it be losing a Conquest match, your Company will always be constantly changing. You will be gaining new abilities and customization option for your soldiers, weapons and vehicles every time, meaning you will be progressing no matter what. Playing every mode will level up your Company.

In-game menu
In-game menu

The soldier you create can be customized in many different ways with the help of cosmetic items, different faces, distinct clothing and war paints. Building your own character, customizing their weapons and other arsenals will give you a tactical advantage, one which you didn't have before.

This is actually quite good, though DICE has been pretty vague about how things would actually work.

At launch, however, there will only be two multiplayer factions - The British and The Germans; you can create one Company from each of these factions.

Here's hoping there will be more options to choose from in the future updates.

Also, every achievement or accolade you get, it will be engraved in your Company and forever be there. So it's like everything you do with one faction, no matter how much you tweak them, it will forever be there. Pretty cool right? You will actually be creating your very own World War II story and memories.

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
Gaming News: Everything you need to know about...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Mobile: What Is The All New Campaign?  
RELATED STORY
Michael Jordan invests in Team Liquid's  parent company
RELATED STORY
Gaming News: PS Plus lineup for November is now revealed
RELATED STORY
Hitman 2: All the locations of the game revealed
RELATED STORY
Red Dead Redemption 2: The Physics, Animation and the...
RELATED STORY
6 Scariest PS4 games to play on this Halloween 
RELATED STORY
Gaming News: Just Cause 4's Panoramic Trailer is Here
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 vs LOL: The Difference and The Similarities...
RELATED STORY
Most Anticipated Games Still To Come Out In 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us