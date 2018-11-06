Gaming News: Blizzard Decided against talking about Diablo 4

Blizzard's chance at captivating their fans with a new astonishing release was suppressed when the sole Diablo announcement they made came for a mobile game. This in turn set of a fire amongst fans of the series. Many reacted negatively to the release. However, we now have sources that tell that Blizzard originally planned to talk Diablo 4!

Kotaku posted that there was a video that was going to be shown after the segment on Diablo: Immortal. It was supposed to be by co-founder Allen Adham who would reveal that Diablo 4 was in the works but not yet ready to be presented. Kotaku also confirms that such a video exists for sure, but Blizzard disputes the idea that it was for BlizzCon.

In return to the reveal, this is what Blizzard had to say:

“First off we want to mention that we definitely hear our community. We generally don’t comment on rumors or speculation, but we can say that we didn’t pull any announcements from BlizzCon this year or have plans for other announcements. We do continue to have different teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects, and we look forward to announcing when the time is right.”

It was on October 17 when Blizzard essentially revealed that Diablo 4 was in works. They had this to say:

“These are very exciting times—we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can’t wait to tell you all about them . . . when the time is right,” the company said. “We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that ‘good things come to those who wait,’ but evil things often take longer.”

Whether the rumor will eventually lead to an actual release of the game is yet to be seen.