Gaming News: Destiny 2 is free on PC and here's how to get it

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    03 Nov 2018, 23:58 IST

Bungie
Bungie

Cheer up PC gamers as you're getting a late Halloween treat or an early Christmas present, whatever fits you more as Bungie's Steve Cotton announced last night that Destiny 2 would be available for free in the celebration of the game's one year launch on the platform.

Keep in mind that the game is free only till November 18, so grab it as fast as you can.

All you need to do is create an account on Battle.net and download the Blizzard launcher from where you could go to the "Claim gift" section and redeem the game.

All the players will get a free gift too which you can grab as well.

The game's size is around 80gb which only contains the main game, having the eight hours long main storyline. Players will also get access to the game's first raid called Levthian raid which is a plus.

Personally, I think its an excellent marketing strategy as new people will definitely jump in the game and quickly realise that Destiny 2 is probably one of the best shooters around as of now with an exact and sleek combat system, vastly colourful and artistic world and beautiful orchestral soundtrack which is not a Halo rip-off this time.

With games like Fortnite available for free and relentless market of Call of Duty games, this is as good as it gets for Bungie and I'm happy to see they continue to support the game.

Meanwhile, the game's newest expansion called Forsaken is out and about which received hugely positive reviews from the critics all around the globe.

Playing the base game for free might allure some players to buy the 40$ expansion pass as well. It seems like Bungie is thinking long terms now eh?

For more Gaming News, Stick to Sportskeeda.

Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
Contact Us Advertise with Us