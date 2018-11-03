Gaming News: Destiny 2 is free on PC and here's how to get it

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 03 Nov 2018, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bungie

Cheer up PC gamers as you're getting a late Halloween treat or an early Christmas present, whatever fits you more as Bungie's Steve Cotton announced last night that Destiny 2 would be available for free in the celebration of the game's one year launch on the platform.

Keep in mind that the game is free only till November 18, so grab it as fast as you can.

All you need to do is create an account on Battle.net and download the Blizzard launcher from where you could go to the "Claim gift" section and redeem the game.

All the players will get a free gift too which you can grab as well.

Celebrate the anniversary of Destiny 2's PC launch with a free game download.



Claim your free gift on Blizzard https://t.co/roHUYkBnm4 now through November 18th! pic.twitter.com/oY10tz8vJh — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) November 2, 2018

The game's size is around 80gb which only contains the main game, having the eight hours long main storyline. Players will also get access to the game's first raid called Levthian raid which is a plus.

Personally, I think its an excellent marketing strategy as new people will definitely jump in the game and quickly realise that Destiny 2 is probably one of the best shooters around as of now with an exact and sleek combat system, vastly colourful and artistic world and beautiful orchestral soundtrack which is not a Halo rip-off this time.

With games like Fortnite available for free and relentless market of Call of Duty games, this is as good as it gets for Bungie and I'm happy to see they continue to support the game.

Meanwhile, the game's newest expansion called Forsaken is out and about which received hugely positive reviews from the critics all around the globe.

Playing the base game for free might allure some players to buy the 40$ expansion pass as well. It seems like Bungie is thinking long terms now eh?

For more Gaming News, Stick to Sportskeeda.