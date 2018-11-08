Gaming News: Diablo Immortal - Another Mobile Game from Blizzard

Diablo Immortal

Blizzard is right now one of the most happening gaming companies. After the launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged, Blizzard has now announced Diablo: Immortal. The company has maintained their series of remake and Diablo: Immortal is the newest member to it. After the Warcraft 3: Reforged, Blizzard has started working on a new Diablo game which is going to be in the mobile gaming category. And, with this move from Blizzard, a lot of fans were upset and angry.

Diablo is one epic PC game and the announcement of the remake coming out only in mobiles was a huge setback for its fanbase. Blizzard also confirmed that it is working extensively on other titles which are scheduled to be launched as mobile games.

Diablo coming with a new game is a good news for fans but being a mobile title is a turn down for a huge player base as they expected it to be another PC masterpiece.

At a press conference for Diablo Immortal at BlizzCon 2018, executive producer Allen Adham released the news.

"In terms of Blizzard's approach to mobile gaming, many of us over the last few years have shifted from playing primarily desktop to playing many hours on mobile, and we have many of our best developers now working on new mobile titles across all of our IPs," Adham said. "Some of them are with external partners, like Diablo Immortal. Many of them are being developed internally only, and we'll have information to share on those in the future. I will say also that we have more new products in development today at Blizzard than we've ever had in our history and our future is very bright."

This news made a part of the fanbase happy and a part of the fanbase sad. Which is okay? There is news that Blizzard is remaking a lot of their PC masterpiece for mobile gaming. The list includes World of Warcraft, Starcraft and other popular games. While this news might upset the “PC is Master Race” fanboys, it will also make the mobile gamers happy. I am sure everyone would love to see Diablo 4 on PC but until then we can at least have fun with the mobile remake.