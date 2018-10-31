Gaming News: Everything you need to know about Battlefield V's Battle Royale mode-Firestorm.

EA/DICE

EA's Battlefield V launches on 20th November 2018, which is a very safe release date considering all the major AAA titles would be out by then, and Battlefield V will have a safe and successful launch.

EA recently revealed their post launched content plans for the game called "Tides of War", and to our disappointment, revealed that the game's much-awaited Battle Royale mode will come out in March 2019, four months after the launch of the base game.

On the brighter side, EA's DICE did reveal some interesting information about its much-hyped Firestorm mode.

#1. Criterion Games are developing Firestorm in partnership with DICE.

This is actually huge news.

Criterion Games, notably famous for developing Need for Speed games, are actually assigned by EA specifically to build Battlefield V's Battle Royale mode.

It certainly shows how seriously EA is taking this mode and if nothing else, one thing is for sure that there are going to be a lot of powerful vehicles in here.

#2. A huge fiery ring will haunt you throughout.

This is pretty obvious considering it's called 'Fire'storm.

But then none of the Battle Royale games has had this, and it would be visually pretty cool to look at when the circle gets smaller and a fireball storm engulfs you if you are not careful.

#3. Firestorm objectives and squad play.

DICE has been continuously stating that its Battle Royale works the Battlefield way, and so there will be squad play in Firestorm, consisting of 64 people with 16 teams of four people squad competing.

The objectives in this mode would be similar to the ones provided in Battlefield's other modes such as in the Conquest mode.

Just like in other Battle Royale games, your squad won't be having any weapons from the beginning. How and when you pick up the weapons in the world depends on the strategies you and your teammates make throughout the game.

Playing the objectives the right way will unlock rare gears which will give you more opportunities to survive the Firestorm.

#4. It features the largest Battlefield map till date.

It will be very interesting to see how Firestorm will manage the game's largest map ever created.

Will it be able to create the same intense war driven atmosphere in its other modes such as Conquest battle? Only time will tell.

#5. Pre-order bonus.

If you preorder the game, you will get a unique tactical loadout by getting the Fire Ranger set and its goggles, light battle fatigues and MKIII(S) Elite Combat Dagger when Firestorm launches in March 2019.