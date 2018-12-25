Gaming News: 15 free games in a holiday bundle for Twitch Prime subscribers

Mohit Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 25 Dec 2018, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Freebies for Twitch Prime subscribers

A total of 15 games, including the likes of Hotline Miami (both), Broforce, and Smoke and Sacrifice are free to take for anyone with a Twitch Prime subscription, and Twitch Prime is available to anyone who is an Amazon Prime subscriber. Earlier this month, a lot of games were given away. But now, Digital Devolver have joined the Santa brigade to give free presents.

Seven of these games are bundled up in the Devolver Digital Holiday pack, which contains Hotline Miami (the best of the bunch), Hotline Miami 2, Broforce, The Messenger, rogue-like FPS Strafe, Crossing Souls and solid dungeon crawler The Swords of Ditto. This pack will be available till the end of January.

Separately, you can get Smoke and Sacrifice - a dark fantasy RPG-like game, a murder mystery hack and slash simulator Hacknet, Metal Slug 2, platformer Poi and an SNK bundle along with four other games. The Prime subscribers have until the new year to get these hot freebies.

If you have Twitch app on your PC (along with the Prime subscription, of course), it's in your best interest to just claim everything on the loot page here.

If you're in the holiday spirit and want to play Santa with your fellow gamer friends, Twitch Prime has an option to send a free copy to any Twitch friend (even if they are not Prime members!), and keep your own copy. Sadly, it's not available for the Digital Devolver games, but the other games that were given away do have this privilege.

To get Twitch Prime, Amazon Prime subscribers simply have to link their accounts to Twitch. Prime members on Twitch can get a free subscription to any one channel per month, exclusive loot for some games and much more!