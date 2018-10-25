Gaming News: Get your hands on Origin access games for free

Free access for a week!

If you are someone who has always wanted to try out Origin but could never do it due to its price then this is the right time as Origin access is offering a free trial week. EA will allow users to play all of their titles for free from 25-31 October.

From October 25th to October 31st we're offering a 7-day free trial of Origin Access, get ready! pic.twitter.com/2KW1Vp6ULE — Origin (@OriginInsider) October 23, 2018

Users will be able to play EA's biggest titles such as FIFA 19, Battlefield 4, Madden NFL 19 and The Sims for free. This membership can later be turned into permanent. Getting access to Origin access grants users the availability of a large number of games.

You can keep on playing the games until you have the membership. Other perks include access to the newly launched games and 10% off on every game you purchase via Origin.

The benefits get better when you upgrade your Origin basic membership to Origin premier. This will allow the users to play a newly launched game with full content and will have access to the game for as long as the membership stands.

The basic version only gives the user the standard version of a new game with only limited hours of playtime. The basic version costs around $4.99 a month and $29.99 per year while Premier version costs $14.99 for a month and $99.99 for a year.

Though the overall library of Origin access isn't as big as Steam, this is the best time to get an experience of Origin access for free. Games library like this is on the rise making offline marketplace redundant in recent years. Steam is the biggest example as it is worlds biggest game selling store.

Discord is the latest franchise to join this kind of environment as they launched their own game store. It has both a large variety of Free to play and paid games. Discord has also launched a monthly subscription plan similar to Origin access.