Gaming News: Google’s Project Stream Will Allow You to Play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for Free

Rounak Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    03 Oct 2018, 12:42 IST

Enter captio

Streaming video games is not a new thing but the renowned companies are stepping their game up. We’ve seen big companies like NVIDIA GeForce did it a year ago and it was a huge success. Now it looks like Google also want to jump into the business to make a difference. Google’s Project Stream is a project that will allow you to play High-End games without a High-End computer. Project Stream will allow you to play games on Google Chrome.



Here is the Project Stream official gameplay:

Starting on October 5th, Some lucky gamers can play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in Google Chrome without a High-End PC. Assassin’s Creed series are known for their strong storyline, historical accuracy but also because of the High-End graphics that makes the game look very real. Google’s Project Stream will allow people to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey without a High-End Pc. You can play it on Google Chrome.

Project Stream streams game-play from a computer in the cloud while your PC sends the Mouse and Keyboard commands. This might not be a new thing but Google’s Project Stream also promises a very low latency and High-Fidelity graphics.

Google teamed up with Ubisoft to make Assassin’s Creed Odyssey the first game that can be played using Project Stream. Selected participants who will be testing the project will not have to pay any amount for the game. Since the Project Stream is still under beta and Google just rolling it out to test the program, it will remain free to play. Google is still working on the project and it will be under development for the next few weeks or months.

This sounds really exciting but there are some limitations. It is a great news for the gamers all over the world but at the same time, it is going to break your heart. But not for long, just for the initial days. The very first limitation is, the Project Stream Beta will be available only in the United States. Probably because it is still in beta and Google want to test the beta before the spread it out. I am pretty sure once the Beta phase is over and they roll it out for everyone, it will not be limited to the United States. The 2nd limitation is, you have to be at least 17 years old or older to participate in the Beta test. The 3rd limitation is you need at least a 25MBPS internet connection to try out the Beta and last but not the least you need a Desktop or Laptop to access the desktop version of Google Chrome.

If you are eligible for all the criteria given then what are you waiting for? Apply today and you might be a lucky one.

Rounak Roy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
