Gaming News: Insurgency Sandstorm might be here in 2 days

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
4   //    10 Dec 2018, 00:37 IST

Insurgency: Sandstorm on PC
Insurgency: Sandstorm on PC

I would say Insurgency: Sandstorm would be here in 2 days but I have trust issues. And I have all the reasons to have trust issues. Remember Blackroom? Hell, even insurgency had the initial release date set on September this year but the release was delayed. The assumed and announced release-date of Insurgency: Sandstorm is almost here. December 12, 2018.

Insurgency Sandstorm is an upcoming multiplayer tactical first-person shooter game. The gameplay is mostly based on lethal combat and objective oriented missions. Insurgency: Sandstorm allows you to experience the modern day combat and teamwork. Prepare for a hardcore action-packed combat experience with deadly ballistics. Light attack vehicles, destructive weapons and HDR audio putting the fear of war back into this game.

The game is set on the war-torn middle east where you move with speed and caution, feeling the heat of the battle throughout a fictional conflict. Death awaits as you walk through the war-zone, manage your ammunition wisely and survive the battles.

This is the very first time you can customize your character in an Insurgency game. Choose from a wide range of diverse clothing, uniforms, accessories, and voice. Wield new weapons and new gears to outsmart your enemies.

Sandstorm is built on Unreal 4 engine to bring its gritty close-quarter combats to a new level of realism. Skill will be rewarded as you make progress. Feel every bullet and fear every impact.

Key features of the game

1.      Character and weapon customization to show your battle-hardiness.

2.      Unprecedented audio design with positional voice-chat for realistic teamwork, and heart-pounding ambient audio to bring you into the battlefield.

3.      Peek around corners, carefully cross the doorways, use smoke and call air support. The combat is very realistic.

4.      Battle across different maps. The game offers even 16 players vs 16 player maps or 8 player cooperative missions against AI.

5.      Competitive multiplayer features such as Matchmaking, broadcasting UI and replays are available in the game.

Minimum System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4440 (3.10GHz)/AMD FX-6300 (3.50GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760/AMD Radeon HD 7970

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
