Gaming News: Just Cause 4's Panoramic Trailer is Here

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    28 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST

Image result for just cause 4

With Just Cause, we followed the wild adventures of Rico Rodriguez as he zipped and burnt stuff across the small Carribean tropical island, San Esperito. With Just Cause 2, the chronicles of our protagonist took place in Panau where Square Enix's magical work of building a beautiful setting for explosives immersed us in hours of gameplay. With Just Cause 3, the game got a severe upgrade in all aspects of the game. More explosives, better riding, smooth gliding, and what not.

In Just Cause 3, Rico Rodriguez returned to his hometown of Medici, a fictional Meditteranean island, to battle a dictator. There wasn't much story, and even if there was a substantial amount of character building, there still wasn't a lot regarding a narrative for which the players would engage in.

In Just Cause 4, we go to a fictional South American country called Solis. There, we are to fight a recurring paramilitary group called the Black Hand, which is fun by a woman named Gabriella. 

What Just Cause has been severely criticized for is a lack of a good narrative spun around the game mechanics. Now, we have Just Cause 4 on the horizon. The game promises to be another notch up in the series. Players will find themselves lost in hours of complete mayhem with certainty. The question that lingers on, however, is whether they can make do with the previous criticisms that the game has faced and do a serious job at fixing its flaws.

Now onto the trailer.

The trailer starts with Rico gliding through the warm forests of South America. After that, it is nature's turn to pay a price for the shenanigans of Rico as he blasts his way across the horizon. All in all, the trailer is another showcase of what potential lies in the game in terms of destruction.

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
