Gaming News: Man of Medan gets a Halloween trailer

Shreyansh Katsura News 13 // 01 Nov 2018, 12:15 IST

Everyone wondered why Sony didn't reveal a trailer for Man of Medan-The Dark Pictures anthology, a narrative-driven linear adventure with multiple consequences, during the Paris games week which ended yesterday.

But of course, they were waiting for Halloween to come by right?

Well yes, A new horrifying one minute trailer dropped down last night which introduces us to its sinister-looking Curator, mainly known as the Narrator from the Until Dawn which talks us through the game's core mechanics.

Saying that there are no right or wrong decisions in the game although you got to face the repercussions of your actions.

Remember, there are always repercussions.

The trailer also gives us another look at its five main characters, each playable and having their own frantic situations trying to survive from something that's haunting them when they themselves came to search for a rumoured WWII wreck somewhere in South Pacific.

Pretty ironic right?

The trailer also shows us some pretty gruesome death segments indicating that just like Until Dawn, your main characters could die if you are not careful.

Well, the game is a very major departure from Supermassive's previous title in terms of setting which had snowy mountains and icy cabins whereas Man of Medan focuses on having dark- tight corridors, underwater sequences and numerous dead ends.

Man of Medan's setting would remind some of The Queen Zenobia from Resident Evil Revelations.

The Dark Pictures Anthology will be published by Bandai Namco Entertainment across all the platforms- PC, PS4, XBOX ONE and Man of Medan is one of those stories.

Seems like we have a good chunk of cinematic horror games coming our way.

It's a good thing the game isn't PS4 exclusive just like Until Dawn so other people would be able to try this experience as well.

Man of Medan currently has a release window of 2019.