Video Game News: Persona 5 R Revealed, but not much is known

Mohit Pradhan 14 // 31 Dec 2018, 18:18 IST

A teaser has come up for much-loved RPG

Developers Atlus have announced a brand new version of their acclaimed RPG Persona 5 R. A teaser clip and a new game website has been put up to see. But what will the new version of the game has to show us, is not yet known.

Instead of that, more information will be given on March 2019. The teaser begins with the PlayStation logo, indicating that it'll be on PS4. The phrase " New Projects" also shows up telling that there are many new features are coming.

With games like Persona 3 FES and Persona 4 Golden, Atlus are known to make enhanced versions of their video games. Making it more livelier and adding additional content is most likely going to happen to Persona 5.

Also, it seems like that Persona 5 R will make it's way to other platforms, especially Nintendo Switch. The developers have released portable versions like Persona 4 Golden for PlayStation Vita. As the PS3 version of Persona 5 already exists, it is a good move for adapting a Nintendo Switch version.

For those who don't know, Persona 5 is an RPG title which is actually the sixth game in the Persona series. In game, you take on the role of a recently transferred high-school student code-named Joker.

During the year, Joker and some other students awaken their persona powers and form a vigilante group called Phantom Thieves of Hearts. This group then started to explore a supernatural dimension called Metaverse which is actually a manifestation of humanity's subconscious desires. These vigilantes try to eradicate the evil intent from powerful people in order to bring peace to society.

There are five more DLC characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2020 according to Nintendo. It seems likely that these will be from Persona series. We can't wait to see what Persona 5 has new to offer to this already glorious RPG. Here have a look at the teaser