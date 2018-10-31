Gaming News: Red Dead Redemption 2 makes $725 Million in 3 days

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Art

Red Dead Redemption 2 was expected to be one of the best open-world games of all time but not many expected it to be a record breaker. Gamers who followed the game before it was launched might not be shocked, but a lot saw it coming as well – this game is making history.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is making Rockstar a hell lot of money right after its release. The studio recently announced that the game has already hit $725 Million in its first three days, which means it has the best opening weekend in the history of entertainment.

Yes, you read that right – this applies to not just video games.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 now holds the record for the best opening weekend, the best opening record is still held by another giant open world game by Rockstar Games studio, Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA5 released on a Tuesday and generated $1 Billion in the first three days. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on a Friday. So technically, Red Dead Redemption 2 had the second best opening ever, which is not bad at all.

Red Dead Redemption 2 made few more records on PS4: Most pre-ordered full game, biggest day one full game sales, and also biggest three-day full game sales on PlayStation Network.

Here is another mind-blowing fact about the whole Red Dead Redemption 2 sales getting compared to other games – Red Dead Online, the Multiplayer content of the game, is still not out yet. GTA Online was one of the biggest factors why GTA5 sold over Billions and sold so fast. The reason behind it being a huge success was the online content of the game.