Gaming News: Rockstar Games' Next Game After Red Dead Redemption 2 Leaked?

Will we finally get Bully 2?

What's the story?

12 years after the release of the cult classic Bully (or Canis Canem Edit as it's known in some countries), it looks like we finally have proper confirmation of a sequel thanks to the good folks over at Rockstar Intel.

In case you didn't know...

Bully was released by Rockstar Games in 2006 and fans were placed in the shoes of misfit Jimmy Hopkins as he's transferred to a new school. The game follows Jimmy's experiences in school from dealing with bullies, nerds, jocks and the trials and tribulations of growing up.

Bullworth Academy, Jimmy's new school, was designed more like schools in the United Kingdom and led many fans to say that on a certain level, Bully gave them an idea of what they would have wanted from an open world Harry Potter game.

The heart of the matter

According to Rockstar Intel, seven casting calls were made for an unannounced game in the UK with shooting taking place at the famous Pinewood Studios. The casting calls are mainly for younger roles while some also mention roles for college professors.

Rockstar Intel also mentioned that they found Rockstar employees engage with the casting call post but didn't reveal any further details.

Bully 2 has been rumoured to have been development for years only to be temporarily put aside by the GTA 5 juggernaut. This leak could be the first concrete evidence of Bully 2 existing.

What's next?

Rockstar Games' next title, Red Read Redemption 2 will be realesed worldwide on October 26th. As of now, we have no idea what Rockstar have planned after the release of RDR2 which has been in development for 8 years and involve multiple studios.

Let's just hope we don't have to wait another 8 years for a new game by one of our favourite studios.

